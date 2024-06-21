Ashada season: DC directs for arrangements atop Chamundi Hills

Ahead of the start of ‘Ashada’ season next month, when the devotees’ rush to Chamundi Hills goes up especially on Fridays, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday chaired a meeting here to discuss arrangements to be made for “Ashada” Fridays and also on the day of “Vardhantotsava” of the Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the hills.

At the meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat, the Deputy Commissioner told the officials to make all necessary preparations for the festivities and also arrangements for the devotees.

The first Friday of the Ashada season falls on July 12 while the second and third will be on July 19 and 26 respectively and the fourth and the last Friday of the season is on August 2. On July 27, the “Vardhantotsava” will be held atop the hills. “On these days, make the arrangements and ensure basic facilities for the devotees in view of the heavy rush,” the Deputy Commissioner told the meeting.

He said the Minister in charge of Mysuru district will be presiding over a meeting of the elected representatives in the first week of July in connection with the Ashada season and the steps and the arrangements to be done for the devotees will also be discussed.

The Deputy Commissioner told the food safety officers to look into the “prasada” distribution as many devotees and organisations distribute “prasada” on Fridays.

The Deputy Commissioner said Chamundi Hills is a plastic-free zone and devotees should not bring plastic bags.

Also, the parking and drinking water arrangements have to be adequate and priority has to be given for the cleanliness atop the hills. The temple premises have to be kept clean, he told the meeting.

Mr. Rajendra suggested providing more mobile toilets for the devotees’ convenience.

He told the police to install an adequate number of CCTVs atop the hills for security and surveillance. If an RO plant is set up, the use of plastic bottles may be reduced, he added.

No flex and banners will be allowed atop the hills, and there is no provision for passes this year.

