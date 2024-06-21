GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashada season: DC directs for arrangements atop Chamundi Hills

No plastic will be allowed atop the hills; flex and banners restricted

Published - June 21, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the start of ‘Ashada’ season next month, when the devotees’ rush to Chamundi Hills goes up especially on Fridays, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday chaired a meeting here to discuss arrangements to be made for “Ashada” Fridays and also on the day of “Vardhantotsava” of the Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the hills.

At the meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat, the Deputy Commissioner told the officials to make all necessary preparations for the festivities and also arrangements for the devotees.

The first Friday of the Ashada season falls on July 12 while the second and third will be on July 19 and 26 respectively and the fourth and the last Friday of the season is on August 2. On July 27, the “Vardhantotsava” will be held atop the hills. “On these days, make the arrangements and ensure basic facilities for the devotees in view of the heavy rush,” the Deputy Commissioner told the meeting.

He said the Minister in charge of Mysuru district will be presiding over a meeting of the elected representatives in the first week of July in connection with the Ashada season and the steps and the arrangements to be done for the devotees will also be discussed.

The Deputy Commissioner told the food safety officers to look into the “prasada” distribution as many devotees and organisations distribute “prasada” on Fridays.

The Deputy Commissioner said Chamundi Hills is a plastic-free zone and devotees should not bring plastic bags.

Also, the parking and drinking water arrangements have to be adequate and priority has to be given for the cleanliness atop the hills. The temple premises have to be kept clean, he told the meeting.

Mr. Rajendra suggested providing more mobile toilets for the devotees’ convenience.

He told the police to install an adequate number of CCTVs atop the hills for security and surveillance. If an RO plant is set up, the use of plastic bottles may be reduced, he added.

No flex and banners will be allowed atop the hills, and there is no provision for passes this year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.