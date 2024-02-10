ASHA workers to stage two-day protest from February 13

February 10, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Demanding delinking of the Reproductive and Health Centre (RCH) portal from the payroll process and a monthly fixed honorarium of ₹15,000, members of the Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, affiliated to the AIUTUC, have threatened to organise ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ on February 13 and stage a protest demonstration on February 14.

The RCH portal, they say, is leading to irregular remission of their incentives. A fixed honorarium of ₹15,000 (together from the Centre and State government) will eliminate the need to repeatedly update or upload their work in the portal, stated a release.

Sangha State secretary D. Nagalakshmi said each ASHA worker is losing nearly ₹4,000 a month due to incomplete entries. “We provided all the statistics to the department after visiting six districts along with officials. Ten meetings have been held in the last eight months but there has been no respite,” she said.

“The Health Department should not force ASHA workers to update all work details on mobile phones without providing mobile data facility and incentives. Many do not know how to enter data on the mobile apps. Alternative arrangements should be made for them,” she said.

ASHA workers have been frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic but have not been paid COVID incentives and non-MCTS (Mother and Child Tracking System) allowance.

Apart from their usual pre-maternity and post-natal responsibilities, the ASHA workers are being deployed in almost all health-related programmes, elections or any small or large programmes driven by the government. But, they are repeatedly made to hit the streets for their wages and other issues, she said, adding that over 20,000 ASHA workers are expected to participate in the protest.

