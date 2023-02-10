ADVERTISEMENT

ASHA workers stage dharna in Mysuru

February 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ASHA workers under the banner of Karnataka State Composite ASHA Workers’ Association, Mysuru chapter, on Friday staged a dharna in Mysuru in support of their demands, including the incentives due to them since last three months and organising meetings for addressing grievances. The protest was backed by AIUTUC. The protesters said there is an order for convening meetings for addressing the grievances of ASHA workers once in three months. However, there has been no such meetings since last six years. Despite several petitions in this regard, no steps had been taken to convene the meetings. In a memorandum to the ZP CEO, the ASHA workers demanded withdrawal of the mobile app-enabled works.

