HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASHA workers stage dharna in Mysuru

February 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ASHA workers under the banner of Karnataka State Composite ASHA Workers’ Association, Mysuru chapter, on Friday staged a dharna in Mysuru in support of their demands, including the incentives due to them since last three months and organising meetings for addressing grievances. The protest was backed by AIUTUC. The protesters said there is an order for convening meetings for addressing the grievances of ASHA workers once in three months. However, there has been no such meetings since last six years. Despite several petitions in this regard, no steps had been taken to convene the meetings. In a memorandum to the ZP CEO, the ASHA workers demanded withdrawal of the mobile app-enabled works.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.