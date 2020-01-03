Karnataka: ASHA workers launch massive strike

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) from across the State have launched a massive indefinite day-and-night protest in Bengaluru from Friday. Their demands include a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹12,000 and delinking of the Reproductive Child Health (RCH) portal from ASHA Soft, the Centre’s online payment system for ASHAs.

The workers, who descended in the city from across the State, marched from City Railway Station to Freedom Park.

D. Nagalakshmi, secretary of Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers’ Association, said workers who had a meeting with Health Minister B. Sriramulu and top health officials in the city on Monday were not happy with the government’s response to their demands.

“This was our fourth meeting with the Minister and all that we have been getting are false promises. We will stage a two-day day and night strike in Bengaluru and continue the strike indefinitely in our districts till our demands are met,” she said.

Following the huge rally, traffic flow was hit in and around Majestic circle and surrounding roads in the central business district.