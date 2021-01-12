ASHA workers in Hassan yet to get honorarium

Hassan

12 January 2021 23:55 IST

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) of Hassan district, who were on duty during the Gram Panchayat elections last month, have not yet received the honorarium of ₹700 each.

The Election Commission had taken their service at polling booths during the elections. They were involved in the election duty to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection. They did thermal scanning of the voters, apart from keeping the place sanitised. As per the guidelines from the State Election Commission, they were entitled to ₹700 honorarium per day. More than 1,000 ASHA workers in rural areas were involved in the job.

D. Nagalakshmi, State secretary of ASHA Workers Association, told The Hindu that the taluk health officers had issued orders assigning the job to ASHA workers on the polling day. “Our workers stood in front of the polling booth throughout the day. However, they have not been paid honorarium so far”, she said.

The association met Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in Hassan recently and submitted a memorandum demanding the early release of the dues. “In some districts, the district administration had paid the amount soon after the elections. However, in Chitradurga and Koppal districts, the administration paid the amount after our intervention. The officers in Hassan have not yet released it”, said Ms. Nagalakshmi.

The Deputy Commissioner had assured the committee he would look into the issue and resolve it within a week.

“ASHA workers get an honorarium of ₹4,000 per month. Besides that, they get the performance-based incentive. The amount the workers get is meagre, considering the work done. Hassan district administration should release the amount immediately”, Ms. Nagalakshmi said.