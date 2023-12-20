Asha Benakappa suggests setting up lifestyle clinics, instead of new hospitals

December 20, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

Dr. Asha Benakappa, noted paediatrician and Head of the Paediatrician Department at CDSIMER in Bengaluru, has suggested doctors set up nutrition kiosks and lifestyle clinics instead of coming up with new hospitals.

She was speaking at the inauguration of Amrutha Bindu, a human milk bank set up by Sarji Hospitals in association with Rotary Club Shivamogga Central, on Wednesday.

Ms. Benakappa opposed calling it a milk bank. “This cannot be a bank. Bank is the word associated with financial transactions. It should be called a comprehensive lactation management centre. And we need to give attention to taking good care of pregnant women so that newborn babies get sufficient milk,” she said.

The paediatrician said that doctors should focus on setting up lifestyle clinics and educating the public about adopting food habits that are necessary to maintain good health. “We need nutrition kiosks that give people tips on what to consume and what not to consume,” she added.

This is said to be the first human milk-providing facility in the district. Shivananda Rajendra Swamy of Kodihalli Mutt in Arasikere taluk, Dhananjaya Sarji of Sarji Hospiatal, and Rotary Club representatives were present at the programme.