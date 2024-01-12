ADVERTISEMENT

Ascertain age of accused in criminal cases to ensure they are not minors, Karnataka High Court tells trial courts

January 12, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Direction was issued on noticing that a 16-year-old minor had spent more than three years in regular prison in a rape case; High court also acquits him of the charges for lack of evidence

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the judges of all trial courts, including special courts, to ensure that the accused produced in criminal cases are not minors.

The judges of the trial court should direct the investigating officers or the accused to produce documentary proof for the age whenever the accused persons, especially in the age of 18 to 22, are produced before them, the High Court said.

Boy from Bidar

Justice C.M. Joshi issued the directions while noticing that a Bidar-based minor boy, 16 years and two months of age, who was produced before a special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act offences, had spent three years and three months in a regular prison on the charges of allegedly raping a minor girl instead of being proceeded before a Juvenile Justice Board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to guidelines issued by the apex court, the High Court said that the trial courts, at the time of first production of the accused, should make an oral enquiry about the age, apart from about ill-treatment by the police, intimation given to the family members of the accused, reasons for the arrest, place of arrest, and ailments, if any, and to be recorded in the remand order.

The High Court was dealing with an appeal filed by the accused, now aged around 20, questioning the Bidar trial court’s order of convicting him on the charges of raping a minor girl in 2019 and sentencing him to 20 years’ imprisonment.

While setting aside his conviction and sentence, the High Court found that his age was determined, in terms of the guidelines issued by the apex court, during the pendency of trial of the case.

Victim turns hostile

While pointing out that criminal proceedings could not have been conducted against him before the regular court, the High Court pointed also pointed out that that no sufficient evidence is against him as many witnesses, including the victim, had turned hostile.

Noticing that the trial court had convicted him purely based on scientific evidence, the High Court said that collection of samples for DNA test was not carried out properly by the police and the statements of the doctors, who conducted medical tests, were also not recorded before the trial court.

The High Court also noted that he was in judicial custody for three years and three months even though the maximum detention period in special homes under the Juvenile Justice Act is three years for juvenile offenders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US