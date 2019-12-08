As winter sets in, Bandipur authorities brace themselves for forest fires

With the temperature beginning to plummet in Bandipur Tiger Reserve owing to the onset of winter, the Forest Department is bracing itself for summer and has taken up clearing of vegetation along fire lines.

It is customary to clear vegetation and take up controlled burning during winter and this standard practice of creating a bald patch of land along the boundary line of different beats and routes not only reduces the fuel build-up, but also serves as a firebreak in case of any conflagration during summer. The early preparation is consequent to the devastating fire that ravaged vast tracts of the tiger reserve around Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta range of Bandipur during February and March this year.

T. Balachandra, Conservator of Forests and Director of Bandipur, said clearing of vegetation had begun and the actual controlled burning of fire lines would be taken up once the vegetation and grass dries up a little. “We need to burn nearly 2,500-km length of fire line and expect it to be completed by the first week of January,” he added.

The recent spell of moderate to heavy rain has given a further reprieve to the authorities as it will keep the forests moist for a longer duration and will further delay any possible outbreak of fire during summer.

Besides, 2019 fires consumed a lot of dry vegetation and depleted the build-up fuel and hence there is a slender hope that the fire, if any, will be manageable when the summer sets in.

Mr. Balachandra, however, said they were not taking any chances and would prepare for the worst though all efforts would be directed to prevent a fire from breaking out. Also, about 250 to 300 local tribals would be deployed as fire watchers, sometime during January.

The early preparations stem from the realisation that even last year Bandipur had received good rain till as late as October, with a few showers lashing the national park even during November. But it did not prevent the devastating fire that broke out a few months later, given the nature of the forest — which is dry deciduous — and the trees were bone dry by February-end.

Damage in February

The fire which broke out in February and March this year in Bandipur spread from Melkamanahalli to Gopalaswamy Betta and reduced 10,000 to 15,000 hectares of forests into cinders. So the early preparations have been welcomed as a sign of serious planning to thwart any fire outbreak.

Besides, Bandipur has a history of forest fires and the proliferation of weeds such as lantana and epatorium, provide requisite fuel for the fire to burn. More than 60% of the national park is overrun by these invasive weeds which are also highly combustible. Hence the concern year after year is ensuring that the fire lines are cleared ahead of summer.