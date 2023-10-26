As tourists’ footfalls continue, Dasara illumination in Mysuru to stay till Nov. 4

October 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Tourists can cheer as the special illumination done for Dasara is here to stay till November 4.

Even after the Dasara finale, the tourists’ footfalls to the city have remained intact and therefore the tourism sector was in favour of extending the illumination for at least a week or 10 days for tourism promotion, and helping the people depending on the industry for their livelihood.

Considering the appeal and keeping in view of tourism promotions, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru has resolved to continue the illiminatopn of the city till November 4.

The city had come alive with the streets of Mysuru brightly lit up for enlivening the grand celebrations that concluded on October 24. Lakhs of people watched the grand spectacle.

In the recent years, the illumination has become the most sought after attraction during Dasara and people come to glimpse Mysuru turning into a colorful world. ‘Mysuru by Night’ has become a sort of a brand because of the illumination and umpteen number of videos of the illumination shared on social media had gone viral considering the scale of the radiance and the city’s magnificence.

Sources in the CESC told The Hindu that the illumination has been extended till November 4 on popular demand in view of tourists’ flow.

So, those who missed the Dasara illumination need not have to be disappointed as the lighting that turned the city into a fairyland because of the illumination of roads, streets and the junctions, will continue. “They can make use of the opportunity,” the tourism stakeholders said.

With people thronging the city to watch the Dasara celebrations, the roads were choked causing traffic jams, especially around the palace and the central business district, which were dazzlingly illuminated.

Tourist footfalls have continued post-Dasara, which has helped boost the tourism sector. Tourists, who had come for Dasara, have stayed back to go around the city, bringing the much-needed revenue to the industry, they said.

Most tourist destinations witnessed heavy rush during the festivities with the Mysuru zoo alone attracted 1.65 lakh visitors in a span of ten days. This was a record when compared to the previous years.

The palace was among the destinations that attracted the highest footfalls with the place being the centre of attraction.

