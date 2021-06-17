As talks continue, dissidence in Karnataka BJP out in open

After meeting with Arun Singh, Vishwanath makes public accusations; Yediyurappa loyalists retaliate

Dissidence in the BJP State unit came out in public again, even as party national general secretary Arun Singh was holding consultations with MLAs on Thursday, with MLC A.H. Vishwanath demanding that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa be replaced considering his age and alleged interference by his son.

Soon after, those in the Chief Minister’s camp launched a counter-attack on Mr. Vishwanath, while party State general secretary N. Ravikumar said action was sought against him and others indulging in indiscipline.

After his meeting with Mr. Singh, Mr. Vishwanath said, “Mr. Yediyurappa is a tall leader who is credited with building the BJP. But now he is not in a position to carry off the leadership role because of his age.” He also suggested that Mr. Yediyurappa, who hails from Lingayat community, should now play the role of a mentor and allow a leader from Veerashaiva Panchamasali community to become the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister’s family, particularly his son B.Y. Vijayendra, was interfering in administration of all the departments, he alleged. “Recently, they have floated tenders for works to the tune of ₹20,000 crore in the Irrigation Department without the concurrence of the Finance Department,” he said. Mr. Vishwanath said he had briefed Mr. Singh about all these issues.

Counter-attack

Soon after, the Chief Minister’s camp launched a counter-attack on Mr. Vishwanath. Chief Minister’s political secretary M.P. Renukacharya said choosing the Chief Minister was not a matter that concerns Mr. Vishwanath. He said Mr. Vishwanath was known to attack the party bosses right from the days when he was in the Congress and the JD(S). BDA chairman and Chief Minister’s close aide S.R. Vishwanath also endorsed Mr. Renukacharya.

Mr. Ravikumar, meanwhile, said the party would not endorse the views and allegations of Mr. Vishwanath. “In fact, we have brought it to the notice of Mr. Singh and sought action against Mr. Vishwanath,” he said. He said the BJP was keeping a close watch on those indulging in indiscipline by issuing statements that would embarrass the party.

Meeting with MLAs

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh held consultations with over 50 MLAs from both the Chief Minister’s and his rival camp. Rebels, including C.P. Yogeshwar, were among those who met him. However, it is learnt that Mr. Singh did not meet another rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Mr. Singh will complete his consultation exercise on Friday by holding a meeting with State core committee members before winding up his visit.