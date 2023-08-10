As Swachh Survekshan-2023 ends soon, MCC seeks feedback from citizens

August 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

This year’s Swachh Survekshan – the survey to assess cleanliness status of the cities – is underway and Mysuru, like every year, is participating in the campaign to vie for the coveted ‘Swachh’ title.

The Mysuru City Corporation has urged the citizens to support it through their participation in giving valuable feedback that holds a lot of value in improving the city’s ‘Swachh’ position among the participating cities since 600 marks are essential for securing the country’s cleanest city tag.

“We want Mysuru to get the cleanest city status once again. This can be possible only when the city gets 600 marks in the survekshan. The Centre has sought citizens’ feedback which is also part of the assessment. The citizens can participate and offer their comments scanning the QR code visiting the website. The citizens need to reply to the questions after registering their names, State and the city,” according to the MCC Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt on Thursday launched the MCC’s Swachh Survekshan-2023 citizen feedback campaign on the mutt premises here. Mayor Shivakumar, some councilors and the officials were present.

The survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs began on July 7 and will end on August 16. Swachh Survekshan is part of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan (Urban), which has driven the cities to vie for the titles, exploring the ways for improving sanitation and cleanliness besides service delivery to their citizens.

The survey is key in deciding the cities’ cleanliness status and therefore the cities seek the citizens’ participation in large numbers.

Last year, Mysuru was ranked the cleanest among medium-sized cities in the country with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh. The Swachh Survekshan ranking for 2022 declared Mysuru eighth cleanest among all urban local bodies with a population above 1 lakh, which was an improvement over the previous year’s (2021) ranking when it had slipped to 15th place nationally.

Mysuru was ranked second cleanest – after Tirupati – among cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh – again an improvement over the previous year’s (2021) ranking when Mysuru was ranked seventh in the same category. In 2022, Indore in Madhya Pradesh emerged as the country’s cleanest city for a record sixth successive time. Mysuru had bagged the cleanest city tag in 2016.