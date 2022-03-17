As students gear up for SSLC exam, Mysuru eyes 10th place this year

All registered students to get admit cards as attendance was not compulsory over pandemic

MYSURU

With only a few days left for the start of SSLC examination, the Department of Public Instruction in Mysuru is eyeing the 10th position in the State in the performance of students even as the examination that was conducted in a new format for only two days last year over COVID-19 is returning to its old format this year with steep fall in virus cases.

Though 20 per cent of the syllabus has been cut in view of delayed start of classes due to the pandemic this year, officials here said the syllabus has been fully covered and students have so far solved eight different model papers as part of preparation for the examination.

The students appearing for the examination that begins from March 28 are writing the examination after a gap of two years since they had been promoted directly to the next classes citing COVID-19.

“What we did was to instill confidence among the students and prepare them to face the exam. It was a collective effort as the students were being continuously engaged since the exam format is reverting back to the regular one after last year’s shortened examination. The students are confident and all set for the examination,” said Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs.

Nearly 30,000 students are appearing for the examination in 147 centres across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham has convened a meeting of the DDPI and all BEOs on March 23 in connection with the examination. The DDPI had a virtual meeting with the BEOs and the heads of high schools in all taluks for assessing the preparedness of the students.

This year, attendance is not mandatory like it used to be in pre-pandemic days. “We wouldn’t have issued the admission tickets if the student had less than 75 per cent of attendance. However, all students, irrespective of their attendance, will get to write the examination as attending physical classes was not mandatory,” the DDPI said.

Despite being educationally forward, Mysuru district has not been consistent when it comes to performance in the SSLC examination. It stood at 17th place last year. “Our efforts will speak when the results are out as we are confident that our children will do better and improve the performance this year as they have been coached well, taking all corrective steps,” he claimed.

Arguing that eight model question papers have been solved by the students this year ahead of the examination, Mr. Urs said the model SSLC paper, the State and the District Preparatory exam model papers, three model papers from the office of the deputy commissioner, and one model paper at the taluk level have been solved. “This preparation has given them confidence and removed the fear of examinations,” the DDPI maintained.

The DDPI and the BEOs are addressing the students of schools which reported low pass percentage in the exam as the aim is to help them overcome the anxiety. The students were counselled and explained why doing well in SSLC was crucial, Mr. Urs added.