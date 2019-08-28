As relief centres in schools close, many have nowhere to go

It is Shakeela Bibi Pasha’s last day in the relief centre in Lolsur village, but she does not know where to go next. Her kuchcha house was washed away in the floods. She has no relatives who can put her up till she can rebuild her hut. She has four children and an aged mother to feed. The relief centre was set up in a government school and the authorities now want to reopen the school by closing down the centre.

Ms. Shakeela has worked as a farmhand and domestic help. “I can get some work, But where will I stay? Where shall I go with five dependants?” she asks.

The story of Kamala Patil is a shade worse. Her daughter, her only relative, died in the floods and her house was damaged. She has to leave the relief centre in Gokak and has nowhere to go. The relief centre in a government school was closed on Wednesday as school is reopening. Between sobs, she says, “If they let me, I will stay here and work in this school.”

A relief centre in a college in Ramdurg was closed four days ago and the inmates asked to come back to sleep at night. They were given foodgrains to cook and were allowed to sleep in the building where the college functions during the day. But now they have been asked not to come back.

NDRF norms allow officials to run relief centres for 60 days. But officials are closing down centres as most of them are in government schools and colleges. If the centres are closed, the government has to either open alternative centres or shift inmates to other centres. Activists say the government is not doing its duty. “The government is closing relief centres without making other arrangements. The flood affected are not given the ₹10,000 promised by the Chief Minister. Their post-flood trauma is unimaginable,” said Sharada Gopal of Jagruta Mahila Okkoota, a women’s rights group.

Some people are abandoning their villages while others have returned to their half-fallen houses. “It is quite dangerous, but there seems to be no other way,” Ms. Gopal said. She feels the government should continue the centres till the families can get their houses repaired or find temporary shelters.

“We had no choice but to open centres in schools. In several villages, the only RCC structure is the government school. Schools have been closed since July 25 and valuable teaching time has been lost. We need to reopen them so as not to affect the school year,” said a senior officer.

Zilla panchayat CEO K.V. Rajendra said the government would set up alternative centres till temporary sheds were built. He said the district administration was considering utilising community halls and other government buildings to set up relief centres.

Belagavi district had 495 relief centres providing shelter to 1.8 lakh flood-affected persons. The government has closed 400 relief centres till now.