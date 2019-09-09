As rains ease, flooding decreases in NK

Reduced rainfall in Maharashtra and western Karnataka led to decrease in the flood situation in north Karnataka districts on Monday.

The total inflow into the Almatti dam was at the rate of 1.88 lakh cusecs and outflow was at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs. The total water in the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir in Almatti was 99.31 tmcft, as against the maximum storage of 123 tmcft. The water release from Maharashtra was at the rate of around 1.4 lakh cusecs. The inflow into the Krishna, its tributaries and the streams would add around 40,000 cusecs, officials said.

Meanwhile, water release from the Renukasagar reservoir at Naviluteertha in Saundatti reduced to the rate of 11,000 cusecs from the 19,000 cusecs on Sunday.

Release from Rajapur barrage was expected to be at the rate of 1.58 lakh cusecs and the outflow from Kallol barrage was estimated at 1.88 lakh cusecs, officials said. The outflow from Hidkal dam was around 31,000 cusecs.

The September rain and the water release have claimed two lives in Belagavi district. As many as 24 persons died in the late July-early August floods in Belagavi district.

Meanwhile, increased outflow at the rate of 2.62 lakh cuses from Basava Sagar reservoir in Yadgir resulted in the inundation of the Kollur-Huvinadagi bridge.