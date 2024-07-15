As rains continue to pound Kodagu, holiday declared for schools

Kodagu has been receiving heavy rains over the last couple of days and an orange alert has been declared for the district on Tuesday. In view of incessant rains and the forecast of more, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and anganwadis on Tuesday.

Shanthalli, Bhagamandala, Somawarapet, Madikeri, Suntikoppa, Napoklu, Shanivarasanthe, Srimangala, Sampaje, and a few other places reported heavy rains in the last 24 hours. The water level at the Triveni Sangam at Bhagamandala has gone up because of copious rains in the area in the last 48 hours.

The Cauvery is in spate in view of the heavy rains. Precautionary steps have been taken in Kushalnagar in view of the rising levels of the Cauvery.

Officials from Madikeri inspected rain-affected villages and also visited houses damaged in the rains and treefall. City municipal council authorities in Madikeri visited areas that reported minor damages to roads and other properties. The house of Gowramma Karumbaiah at Devarakolli in Bettattur of Bhagamandala hobli was damaged after a tree fell on it.

The wall of the house of Basavaraj in Madhapattana was damaged in the rains. Tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah visited the village along with the revenue officials.

A minor landslip whas been reported at Maragodu village and it occurred behind the house of Latha.

The house belonging to M.K. Annu was completely damaged because of the rains at Maragodu village. Tahsildar Praveen and others visited the house. The family has been shifted to another house since it is fully damaged.

At M. Badaga village in Moornadu hobli of Madikeri taluk, the house of Dinesh H.P. was partially damaged after a tree fell on it.

The tahsildar visited the hanging bridge at Kanive near Kushalnagar with the Cauvery in spate. Following heavy discharge from the Harangi dam, the local authorities have been asked to take precautionary measures.

Tahsilar Ramachandriah visited Karigodu village in view of the rising water level of the Cauvery. Barricades have been placed and a policeman has been deployed to prevent people from getting close to the river as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Harangi dam on Monday stood at 2,854.77 ft. as against 2,859 ft. Last year on this day, the level was 2,842.74 ft. In the last 24 hours, Harangi received 37.4 mm rain and the rainfall on this day last year was 5.6 mm. The outflow from the dam was at the rate of 20,000 cusecs, with the increase in inflow followng heavy rains in its catchment area.

The copious rains in Kodagu also increased the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar. The inflow at 8 a.m. on Monday was at the rate of 10,121 cusecs. The water level at the dam stood at 105.4 ft. as against the maximum of 124.8 ft. A total of 2,260 cusecs was being released to canals and for water supply.

Incessant rains in Kerala resulted in the increase in inflow into the Kabini dam. The outflow from the dam on Monday was at the rate of 25,000 cusecs. The inflow rate was 22,259 cusecs.