As rain declines, Shivamogga limps back to normality

With the intensity of rain tapering off and flood waters receding, the district started limping back to normality on Sunday.

Heavy rain and flooding in the district had resulted in evacuation of 3,578 persons from low-lying areas on Friday and Saturday. The district administration had opened 15 flood relief centres where shelter and food was offered to them.

The discharge of water from Gajanur reservoir to the Tunga, at the rate of 1.14 lakh cusecs on Saturday, was reduced to 95,100 cusecs on Sunday. The water level in Varada, Bhadra and Kumadvati rivers had also receded.

In Shivamogga city, Kumbaragundi, Imam Baba, Mandakki Bhatti, Shanthamma Layout localities remained water-logged while the flood water had receded in Bapuji Nagar, Tank Mohallah, Gundappa Shed, RML Nagar localities.

The families that returned to their houses in the areas where the waterlogging was cleared faced the arduous task of clearing knee-deep slush that had accumulated in their homes.

In many houses, furniture and electronic gadgets were seen lying upside down owing to the flooding.

In Rajiv Gandhi Badavane and Vidya Nagar, children were seen drying their soaked study books. More than 100 houses have partially collapsed in these localities.

Train services

The train service between Shivamogga city and Talaguppa that was suspended owing to heavy rain on Friday has been restored. Traffic from Shivamogga to Bhadravati, Sagar, Harihar and Channagiri that was disrupted on Saturday owing to flooding returned to normal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the officials held here on Sunday to review the flood situation, K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, directed officials of Department of Health and Family Welfare to take precautions to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the areas affected by the rain and flood.

He said that power connections to 437 villages and road connectivity to 342 was hit. The work of restoring power was being executed in an expedited manner.

Mr. Sivakumar directed the officials of Department of Public Instruction to visit each school building in affected areas and submit reports to him on their safety.

Preliminary estmates

According to preliminary estimates, agricultural crops on 14,233 hectares and horticultural crops on 3,717 hectares in the district were flooded.

The Department of Public Works has commenced the work of repairing the road that had caved in near Lakkinakoppa and Kannangi.