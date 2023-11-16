As probe into illegal mining goes slow, Cabinet extends term of SIT till June 30, 2024

November 16, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet on Thursday felt the investigation into 172 illegal mining cases by the Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Lokayukta has been very slow for the past five years and decided to extended the term of the SIT till June 20, 2024.

Briefing on the decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the SIT had not even conducted a primary investigation in many of the illegal mining cases registered during the last few years and the progress of the probe was moving at a snail’s pace.

The cases were related to transportation and export of iron from ports of New Mangaluru, Karwar, Goa, and Chennai. The investigation into 10 criminal cases related to illegal mining was also slow. The lack of administrative and political will for the past five years delayed the completion of probe into illegal mining cases, he said.

“Some positive action” will be taken by monitoring the probe in the coming days. The CBI too was moving at a slow pace with regard to some illegal mining cases registered in the State,” he said.

The Congress government came to power in 2013 under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by aggressively campaigning against illegal mining during the BJP government. Several prominent political leaders have been allegedly involved in illegal mining cases.

CCTV cameras

The Cabinet provided approval of ₹12.24 crore for installation of CCTVs at godowns belonging to the Food and Civil Supplies Department. A sum of ₹76 crore had been approved for purchase of gunny bags by the department for storing foodgrains. Tenders would be called for purchase of gunny bags, he said.

For Indira canteens

Administrative approval was given for ₹154 crore for construction/repair of 188 Indira Canteens in urban local bodies, except Bengaluru.

It was decided to spend ₹750 crore under National Green Tribunal Environmental Compensation fund in 17 urban local bodies to take up drainage works. Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Fund would execute projects in ULBS, Mr. Patil said.