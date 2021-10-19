As per media reports, Rahul Gandhi is drug peddler: Kateel

HUBBALLI

19 October 2021 19:27 IST

BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel said that there was confusion among leaders about who was leading the AICC

BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel kicked up a storm on Tuesday by saying that according to some media reports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting on the forthcoming council polls in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Kateel said: ”Who is Rahul Gandhi? He is a drug addict, he is a drug peddler. I am not saying it, but this what media reports say”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Criticising AICC President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and referring to the confusion among leaders about who was leading the party, he said that the Congress leaders were unable to run their own party. “How can you expect them to run the country”?, he asked.

Taking exception to the statement, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar took to twitter on Tuesday seeking an apology for Mr. Kateel’s remarks. “Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me and will apologise for their state President’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Mr. Rahul Gandhi”, he tweeted.