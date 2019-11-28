As onion prices shoot up, a small section of farmers get better remuneration

While the price of onion per kilogram has crossed the ₹100 mark in retail in Karnataka, low yield is fetching relatively better prices for a small section of farmers in the northern districts of the State who have managed to save their crops despite heavy rains and floods.

In the APMC Market at Amaragol, while the lowest price for onion stood at ₹500 per quintal, it reached maximum of ₹7,100 for the local variety on Tuesday. For the Telagi variety it was ₹500 to ₹6,800 per quintal. The modal price for the local and Telagi varities stood at ₹4,250 and ₹4,100, respectively.

However, this is good news only for a section of farmers. “Onion prices might have shot up, but where is the yield? Most of the farmers of Dharwad district lost their yield due to untimely rains. Whatever they could salvage was rotten,” said B.M. Hanasi, an office bearer of a farmers organisation.

Irappa Karani of Shirakol village in Navalgund taluk had cultivated onion in his five-acre land. “We had harvested it but it was rotten because of dampness. On Monday, we were able to salvage four bags of onion from four acres land and that fetched around ₹2,000 per quintal,” Mr. Irappa told The Hindu.

Salim Byahatti, an onion trader at Amaragol APMC, said that prices ranged between ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 per quintal on Wednesday as there was not much arrivals. “Farmers are segregating the good from the rotten and bringing the same to the market. Good category onions have fetched upto ₹7,000 per quintal,” he said.