As monsoon plays truant, uncertainty haunts farmers over cropping pattern in Mysuru region

July 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

A sense of uncertainty haunts farmers in the Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt as they stare at the inevitability of shifting from water-intensive to drought-resistant crops due to the vagaries of monsoon.

A majority of the farmers stick to cultivating a specific basket of crops and this almost borders on a ‘’family tradition’’ and they loathe to deviate from it. However, with monsoon playing truant, there are concerns among a large section of farmers who traditionally cultivate paddy and sugarcane, on the feasibility of cultivating them given the impending water scarcity.

The cumulative rainfall in Mysuru district from June 1 to July 13 is 104 mm which is 30 per cent below normal while Mandya has received 63 mm which is 18 per cent below normal and Chamarajanagar has received 62 mm which is 24 per cent below normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’There is no possibility of the dams filling up this season, given the current situation and hence, water release to the canals is ruled out. As a result, none of the major irrigation tanks can be expected to fill up either and this will deprive water-intensive crops like paddy of adequate moisture during the growth and maturing stage,’’ said Attahalli Devaraj of Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators Association.

He said bulk of agriculture in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar takes place under rain-fed condition and good spell of rains was a must as it helps fill up tanks and ponds besides recharging groundwater. But, with monsoon deficiency, neither was there water in the dams nor in the tanks while the groundwater recharge was inadequate and hence, crops will suffer stunted growth while the yield will also decline, he added.

The impact of low groundwater recharge will be felt in the months ahead when the monsoon retreats, and farmers have to depend on IP sets. But with poor recharge, the IP sets will also go dry and hence, crop-loss by way of reduction in yield is inevitable, according to farmers.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the association said that farmers are suffering from the double-whammy of monsoon failure and decline in agricultural income. ‘’The procurement price for sugarcane and other crops fixed by the government does not match the cost of cultivation. But this year with erratic monsoon, the crop reduction will also be significant and hence, farmers will suffer additional financial loss,” he added.

A cascading impact of reduced income coupled with reduction in yield will be on the ability of the farmers to repay their loan which again will be reflected in the CIBIL score to which their loan accounts are linked.

‘’One of our key demands from the government since many years is to delink the agricultural loan account of the farmers with the CIBIL score. But this has remained untouched by successive governments,’’ said Mr. Shanthakumar.

The Department of Agriculture has set a target of bringing 103,200 hectares of land under paddy cultivation in Mysuru district this year. But, it will be a gamble for the farmers to opt for water-guzzling crops like paddy when there is uncertainty over availability of water and almost half-way through the monsoon, the KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi dams have attained only about 40 per cent of their water storage capacity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.