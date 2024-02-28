As many as 9,651 got on-the-spot jobs at mela: Minister 

February 28, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The two-day mega job fair, organised by the Karnataka government a few days ago in Bengaluru, received good response with 9,651 job aspirants getting recruited on-the-spot, according to Minister for Skill Development, Livelihood, and Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said over 86,451 job aspirants, including 32,494 women, had registered online, while 44,527 of them attended the job fair titled ‘Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana’.

“While 9,651 persons got jobs on the spot, another 15,461 are also in the process of getting jobs as they attended the interview. The applications of 16,865 candidates are under scrutiny and 2,457 applications have been rejected for technical reasons,” he said. The Minister said job fairs would be held in three zones across the State in the coming days.

Overseas council

Karnataka is set to establish a company on the lines of Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd. (ODEPC) of Kerala to facilitate multi-national companies to find required human resources, according to Mr. Patil.

The firm would also provide information on jobs to those who have completed engineering, diploma, ITI, and other job-oriented courses and 49 companies have already shown interest, he said. The proposed overseas company would act as a communication channel and provide information on the available human resources. IBM has come forward to provide training to over 5,000 job aspirants as part of this exercise, he noted.

