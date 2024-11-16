As many as 17 agendas get approval in CMC general body meeting in Yadgir

As many as 17 agendas were approved during the general body meeting of the Yadgir City Municipal Council ( CMC) on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Kum Lalita Anapur, chairperson of CMC, while Rukiya Begam, vice-president, was present.

Members urged that khata numbers for sites should be given after thorough verification of the related documents and restrictions for building construction should be eased, as the district in-charge secretary Manoj Jain had instructed authorities in a recent meeting.

Members Asad Chaus, Hanumanth Itagi, and Ambayya Shabadi raised the issue of street venders and said that shopowners were demanding money from street venders for conducting their business in front of their shops.

Mr. Chaus added that traffic movement had been obstructed in many key places in the city because of push carts. He further suggested that the police be involved to ensure smooth traffic movement and Mr. Shabadi suggested that the pavements be cleared.

Ms. Anapur said that a meeting for all street vendors has been scheduled on November 20, where all issues will be discussed.

Commissioner of CMC (in charge) Rajanikanth promised that the Amrit 2.0 project aiming to provide drinking water from the Bhima will be commenced after Ms. Chaus highlighted the drinking water problem.

When the issue of an electric crematorium came up, Mr. Shabadi, Mr. Itagi, and Suresh Ambiger suggested to establish two such crematoriums in CMC limits. Mr. Rajanikanth said that there is a provision to use CMC grants for it. The CMC will send a proposal to department to release ₹80 lakh to establish the electric crematoriums.

The members agreed to fix ₹2 for compost per kg to sell it to farmers as the CMC is producing 2.2 tonnes compost daily from wet waste from each house in the city. The members also gave nod to fix ₹500 for using funeral vehicles.