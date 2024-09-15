ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 14,146 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in Yadgir 

Updated - September 15, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Yadgir (Karnataka)

In a release, judge B.S. Rekha said that as many as 31 Benches in all existing courts in the district have been set up for the purpose

The Hindu Bureau

Of the settled 14,146 cases, 4,043 are pending cases, and the remaining 10,103 cases are pre-dispute in manner. File

“As many as 14,146 cases have been settled in the National Lok Adalat held in Yadgir district on Saturday (September 14, 2024),” B.S. Rekha, Principal District and Session Judge and also chairperson of District Legal Services Authority ( DLSA), said.

In a release, she said that as many as 31 Benches in all existing courts in the district have been set up for the purpose. Of the settled 14,146 cases, 4,043 are pending cases, and the remaining 10,103 cases are pre-dispute in manner.

“The details of the cases settled in court-wise are as follows: 188 cases in Principal District and Sessions Court; 232 in JMFC; and 374 in Additional Civil and JMFC in Yadgir. As many as 398 cases in Senior Civil Court, 661 in JMFC, and 715 in Additional Civil and JMFC in Shahapur. A total of 412 cases in Senior Civil Court, 468 in JMFC, and 564 in Additional Civil and JMFC in Shorapur, respectively,” Ms. Rekha said.

In the settled cases, money recovery suits, partition suits, cheque bounce cases, motor vehicle cases, matrimonial cases, maintenance cases, births and deaths cases, specific performance cases, and other compoundable criminal offences were included.

Senior Civil Judge and member secretary of DLSA Mariyappa, president of District Bar Association C.S. Malipatil and others were present.

