As Madal Virupakshappa episode brings focus back on corruption, BJP struggles with damage control

March 06, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The episode of BJP MLA and former Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. chairman Madal Virupakshappa finding himself in the Lokayukta net on corruption changes has embarrassed the ruling BJP leaders and given a handle to the Opposition to put the focus back again on corruption, ahead of Assembly elections.

This episode has come just when the campaign for the Assembly elections is getting serious, with back-to-back visits of Central BJP leaders.

‘40% commission’ and beyond

The Congress has been carrying out a campaign against the BJP ever since the Karnataka Contractors’ Association publicly accused the BJP government of demanding 40% commission to clear their bills and award contracts. The campaign has become part of political narrative of the Congress against the BJP ahead of polls.

The BJP leaders were of the view that they had just managed to overshadow this through repeated visits of its Central leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the State to project development agenda. But the Virupakshappa episode has brought the focus back on corruption, with the Opposition parties launching an intensified campaign.

This has particularly caused anxiety in the BJP as there is a general belief in political circles that the forthcoming Assembly elections are going to be tough. Karnataka’s poll history has shown that no ruling party has retained power in the last 38 years. At a time when every seat counts, any possibility of losing a few seats may hit the party’s poll fortunes, feel a few senior leaders.

Pitch for serious action

Hence, the party is thinking of damage control exercises like disowning Mr. Virupakshappa if he is nailed in further investigations. This means the MLA is bound to lose party ticket if the investigation digs deep into corruption. Some senior leaders feel that the party’s image will suffer if serious action is not initiated against the MLA.

The indications of it came with veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday calling for the arrest of Mr. Virupakshappa and saying that the party would not tolerate corruption. Mr. Virupakshappa is being seen as a staunch follower of Mr. Yediyurappa and was one of the few MLAs from the BJP who had followed Mr. Yediyurappa to KJP in 2013. Hence, the BJP is trying to get Mr. Yediyurappa himself to launch an offensive against the MLA who is in the dock.

Speaking to the media after participating in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Kalaburagi, he said: “There is no second thought that Virupakshappa should be arrested and action should be initiated against him.”

Before Central leaders

Sources in the BJP State unit say that the party is expected to place facts before the Central leaders and abide by their decision. It remains to be seen whether the BJP will be able to insulate its poll prospects from the impact of the episode.