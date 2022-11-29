As leopard scare lasts near KRS dam, 16 wild cats trapped in Mysuru this year

November 29, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the elusive leopard is keeping the forest personnel on their toes in the vicinity of KRS dam near Mysuru, with its occasional sightings, as many as 16 leopards have been captured in Mysuru district since April this year. The most recent one was the capture of two leopards. Most of them were captured in Mysuru taluk.

Last year, the Forest Department had captured 23 leopards in the district. All captured leopards were microchipped and released in forests after the consent of the Chief Wildlife Warden.

As it’s the breeding season for leopards, the instances of wild cats straying into human habitats are usually more, in search of food. Acting on the complaints of leopard scare from locals and villagers, the department takes steps to entrap the animals.

The recent incidents of a leopard straying in K.R. Nagar town and injuring two persons and the death of a student in leopard attack in T. Narasipur taluk have caused anxiety among the people who immediately seek department’s help the moment they come across the wild cat’s sighting in their neighborhood.

Like the leopard in Brindavan Gardens remaining elusive, the T. Narsipur leopard also remains to be trapped.

“The moment we get a call about a leopard sighting, our team goes to the spot and makes arrangements for its capture, keeping a fully camouflaged cage. In the event of a leopard attacking cattle or humans, combing operations are done and camera traps are placed for tracking the animal. However, in most cases this year, the leopards have fallen into the cage on their own and we did not have to conduct an operation to sedate the cats barring the K.R. Nagar incident,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest (Mysuru division) K. Kamala Karikalan.

She told The Hindu that the teams rush to the spot, even in the night, on getting the calls as the locals panic and seek our help. “Last night, I sent a team to Nagawala after we got an alert of a leopard sighting. Leopards have no boundaries and go around places in search of food. Unlike tigers, it doesn’t have territory,” she said.

Combing operations are carried out and camera traps are installed in case of multiple sightings in the same vicinity and the cats not falling into the trap. “We observe the animal and operate accordingly. Immediate human intervention can distract the animal and the chances of its capture may get delayed. Keeping a watch and monitoring movements can help in early capture,” the DCF explained.

Sometimes, leopards deliver cubs in sugarcane fields but it comes back to the spot and takes back its young if there is no human intervention. If the cubs remain unattended by their mother for many days, then their rescue becomes inevitable. A cub was rescued from a field near Varuna recently but such rescue cases were isolated in recent years. The rescued cub was handed over to the rescue center in Bannerghatta, according to Ms. Kamala.

She said relentless efforts are on to trap the elusive leopard in T. Narasipur taluk. In total, over a dozen teams are carrying out combing operations and camera traps have been placed but the leopard remains elusive. It was captured in a camera trap on two occasions but is not falling into the trap.

A 20-year-old student was killed in the leopard attack in M.L. Hundi in the taluk last month and the incident caused panic among the locals as the area is known to be a leopard habitat though nobody were harmed so far. Forest officials immediately launched combing operations besides placing cages to trap the animal.