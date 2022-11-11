As leopard remains elusive, Brindavan Gardens won’t be opened for tourists 

The popular tourist attraction is expected to be out of bounds for visitors till the wild cat is captured, or at least till an assurance comes from the Forest Department that the wild cat has been moved out of the place

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 11, 2022 17:21 IST

The leopard was spotted in Brindavan Gardens, in Mandya district of Karnataka, on November 6, 2022.

A leopard that was spotted in and around Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru is proving elusive. The garden has been closed for tourists after the wild animal was spotted on Sunday November 6.

The leopard has neither been caught on CCTV camera or camera traps fixed at different locations in the vicinity of the garden by the Forest Department.

Four cages have been placed in the surrounding area. A combing operation was carried out, but there is no sign of the animal.

“No decision has been taken on reopening Brindavan Gardens. For safety reasons, the tourist attraction has been closed indefinitely. We heard that a leopard was spotted near Undawadi, in the backwaters, around 8-km from the garden,” said Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed Abu.

