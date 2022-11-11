Karnataka

As leopard remains elusive, Brindavan Gardens won’t be opened for tourists 

The leopard was spotted in Brindavan Gardens, in Mandya district of Karnataka, on November 6, 2022.

The leopard was spotted in Brindavan Gardens, in Mandya district of Karnataka, on November 6, 2022.

A leopard that was spotted in and around Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru is proving elusive. The garden has been closed for tourists after the wild animal was spotted on Sunday November 6.

The popular tourist attraction is expected to be out of bounds for visitors till the wild cat is captured, or at least till an assurance comes from the Forest Department that the wild cat has been moved out of the place.

The leopard has neither been caught on CCTV camera or camera traps fixed at different locations in the vicinity of the garden by the Forest Department.

Four cages have been placed in the surrounding area. A combing operation was carried out, but there is no sign of the animal.

“No decision has been taken on reopening Brindavan Gardens. For safety reasons, the tourist attraction has been closed indefinitely. We heard that a leopard was spotted near Undawadi, in the backwaters, around 8-km from the garden,” said Assistant Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed Abu.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
wildlife
Related Articles
Leopard spotted in Brindavan Gardens, crocodile in Mysuru
‘Grand Dasara’ brings a ‘fortune’ to Mysuru KSRTC
KSRTC is on a high, thanks to grand Dasara
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 5:24:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/as-leopard-remains-elusive-brindavan-gardens-wont-be-opened-for-tourists/article66124333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY