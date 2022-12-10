As jumbos roam in residential areas, people live in constant fear

December 10, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of many parts of Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks are constantly in fear as many wild elephants roam in the areas. A wild elephant was spotted taking a stroll on the main street of Arehalli in Belur taluk on Friday night. The CCTV cameras installed at the police station have recorded its movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tusker was spotted on the main street at Udevara in Sakaleshpur taluk recently. Even as the forest department officials in a vehicle are seen asking the locals to be cautious, a tusker is spotted following the vehicle. And, a group of local people are also watching the elephant’s movement within a few metres away.

The local people have been demanding Karnataka government find a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US