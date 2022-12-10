As jumbos roam in residential areas, people live in constant fear

December 10, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Hassan

The residents of many parts of Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks are constantly in fear as many wild elephants roam in the areas. A wild elephant was spotted taking a stroll on the main street of Arehalli in Belur taluk on Friday night. The CCTV cameras installed at the police station have recorded its movement.

A tusker was spotted on the main street at Udevara in Sakaleshpur taluk recently. Even as the forest department officials in a vehicle are seen asking the locals to be cautious, a tusker is spotted following the vehicle. And, a group of local people are also watching the elephant’s movement within a few metres away.

The local people have been demanding Karnataka government find a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict.