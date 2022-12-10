  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Portugal LIVE score: Ronaldo on bench, Ramos starts; Starting XI

As jumbos roam in residential areas, people live in constant fear

December 10, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of many parts of Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks are constantly in fear as many wild elephants roam in the areas. A wild elephant was spotted taking a stroll on the main street of Arehalli in Belur taluk on Friday night. The CCTV cameras installed at the police station have recorded its movement.

A tusker was spotted on the main street at Udevara in Sakaleshpur taluk recently. Even as the forest department officials in a vehicle are seen asking the locals to be cautious, a tusker is spotted following the vehicle. And, a group of local people are also watching the elephant’s movement within a few metres away.

The local people have been demanding Karnataka government find a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.