As heavy rains bring down their home, Dalit family stays in community hall for over 40 days

On May 25, 54-year-old Nagamma was about to go to bed, when the heavy downpour started. Within a few minutes, the road in front of the house was inundated, and the drain was full. As the rain continued, water entered her house, and within no time, two bags of ragi and a few kg of rice and vegetables were washed away.

Fearing that the roof might collapse as the heavy rain continued, Nagamma ran out of the house, forcing her 80-year-old father Rajaiah and son Sunil to follow her. And they became eyewitnesses to the worst. “Roof tiles fell down, and as the downpour continued, walls collapsed one after the other. Somehow, we escaped unhurt,” she said.

Fortunately, her neighbours rushed to the family’s rescue. Someone looked for the keys to the community hall, built with government funds. The villagers helped her settle in the hall temporarily. For more than 40 days, the community hall has been the family’s home. “So far, the villagers have let us stay here,” Nagamma told The Hindu. The family, which belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, is hoping for fair compensation from the State government.

No washroom

The community hall is meant for meetings and family programmes for the villagers. As long as there is no programme, the family can continue to stay there. “If there is a programme, we have to vacate. But, we don’t know where to go,” said Nagamma.

The structure comprises only a hall. The family has arranged their things within the hall, turning one corner into a kitchen. “We don’t have washrooms attached to the community hall. Whenever we need to use the washroom or take bath, we go to the houses in the neighbourhood,” said Nagamma.

Nagamma lost her husband a few years ago. Her daughter is married. Her son works as a truck driver. The family has one acre of land on which they grow maize. “The house was built utilising benefits under a government scheme three decades ago. Except for this site, we have no other property in the village. We are hoping for the State government to release suitable compensation,” she said.

The officials of Nittur Gram Panchayat visited the spot and collected details about the family. M.R. Malleshappa, Panchayat Development Officer, said he had reported the incident to the senior officers concerned. “As per the process, the Revenue Department officials will assess the damage and recommend compensation,” he said.

