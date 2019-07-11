As govt. hangs by a thread, all eyes on Cabinet meet today

Amidst speculation over the fate of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government following resignations of 16 legislators, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was closeted with his father and party national president H.D. Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence till late on Wednesday. Other prominent leaders, including his brother and Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna, were also present.

With the coalition numbers plummeting, there is intense speculation on what the Chief Minister’s next move could be. All eyes are now on the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

According to sources, there is speculation that Mr. Kumaraswamy could broach the topic of dissolution, which he is said to be in favour of. Sources added that Congress is not amenable to the idea of dissolution and wants to sit in the Opposition, if the situation demands. “Some within the JD(S) are also not keen on the option of dissolution,” said the source. “They are proposing an alternative of handing over the Chief Minister’s post to a prominent Congress rebel leader.”

As Wednesday turned out to be a day of political drama in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Mr. Kumaraswamy held meetings with party leaders, besides attending a pre-scheduled public function organised by the Labour Department.

Meanwhile, in a detailed press note, the Chief Minister attacked the BJP for “violating all democratic principles and transgressing civil order”.

‘Black spot’

Terming the Vidhana Soudha incident as a black spot in the otherwise rich political tradition of Karnataka, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Without giving a thought about the country watching the political events, the BJP legislators have behaved shamelessly and their goondaism is disgusting.”

He also said: “Karnataka has become a laughing stock for the way they behaved in greed for power. Is this democratic politics or expression of perversion?”

Condemning the action of the Mumbai police on Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister G.T. Deve Gowda and JD(S) leaders Shivalinge Gowda and Balakrishna, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “To treat Ministers and legislators as criminals by making them stand on the street and later taking them into custody is not only violation of protocol but also displays feudal attitude. The neighbouring Maharashtra should have provided security, instead has insulted them.” The leaders were taken into custody by the Mumbai police on Wednesday.

He said that it is proved that the Maharashtra government is cooperating in destabilising the Karnataka government, and it is also clear that the Maharashtra government has helped the BJP in keeping Congress and JD(S) rebel legislators in captivity.