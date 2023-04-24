As evacuation begins, relatives of Hakki-Pikki tribes stuck in Sudan wait with bated breath

April 24, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

As India started ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its nationals from conflict-torn Sudan, the relatives of over 100 Hakki-Pikki tribes from Mysuru who are stuck in Sudan are happy about the rescue operation.

As many as 108 Hakki-Pikki community people are said to be stuck in Sudan and efforts are on to bring them back safely to India. Most of them are from Davanagere, Shivamogga, Mysuru districts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Devraj from Pakshirajapura in Hunsur taluk, whose relatives are stranded in El Feshir in Sudan, said that he got the information from his father, who is also there, that the Indian Embassy is going to send a bus to rescue them from El Feshir to Port Sudan, from there they will be evacuated to India. “This evening (Monday), I spoke to my father who is in El Feshir, capital of the North Darfur province along with other 36 members of our community. He said that they have got communication that on Tuesday morning, the bus will go to their place and they will be rescued to Port Sudan and from there, the Indian Army will bring them back to our country. We are now happy that our family will return home,” Mr. Devraj said.

“All my relatives are safe and the violence also has come down. However, there is a shortage of food and water,” he added.

P.S. Nanjunda Swamy, State president, Karnataka Adivasi Budakattu Hakki Pikki Jananga, said, “We are continuously in touch with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. We are happy to know about the rescue operation by the government.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Rajan, Commissioner for Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said they are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the safety of people from Karnataka in Sudan. “We have been coordinating with MEA and the operation has already started. The exact number of Kannadigas who have been stuck in Sudan except the Hakki Pikki tribe is not known,” Mr. Rajan added.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Monday announced that ‘Operation Kaveri’ has been started by the Indian Government. “Operation Kaveri gets under way to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan,” Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet on Monday.