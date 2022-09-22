As economy revives, Bommai expects more revenue

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 22, 2022 20:50 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that Karnataka was expected to receive more revenue in 2022-23 than expected following revival of the economy in the post-COVID-19 period.

He said the State had received compensation of ₹8,633 crore under the GST in the last six months and another ₹6,000 crore was expected soon after the audit of the accounts by the Centre.

Mr. Bommai, who tabled the supplementary estimates of ₹14,762.2 crore, said a sum of ₹857 crore had been set aside for the Backward Class Department. The Chief Minister said strict rules would be implemented and technology would be used in the identification of extraction of minor minerals.

Earlier, Krishna Byre Gowda and K.R. Ramesh Kumar (both Congress) said the State exchequer had been losing annually ₹2,500 crore owing to poor monitory of extraction of minor minerals and this was revealed in the CAG report. Later, the House passed the Appropriation Bill and other finance-related Bills.

