As demand soars, more tickets for Dasara finale to go up for sale today

Published - September 26, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As the tickets for torchlight parade and Dasara gold cards that went up for sale on Thursday were sold in a flash, the Mysuru district administration said measures have been taken for the sale of more tickets for the Dasara finale on Friday.

Amidst the big response from the public for purchasing the tickets for watching the Jamboo Savari on the palace premises and torchlight parade at the Bannimantap grounds here, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, said more tickets will be up for sale and they are available on www.mysoredasara.gov.in from 9 a.m. onwards on Friday.

He said the tickets will go on sale until their availability, without elaborating on the number of tickets printed for the Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade.

While the Jamboo Savari tickets on the palace premises have been priced at ₹3,500 per person, the torchlight parade tickets are priced at ₹1,000 per person. The Dasara gold card has been priced at ₹6,500.

Meanwhile, the Dasara film festival passes are also available at www.sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceid=2310

The tickets are also available at Grama One and Karnataka One centres. Kiosks are also being set up at major centres and tourist sites here for the sale of tickets.

Over 112 films have been chosen for screening at the Dasara Film Festival which begins from October 4. This year, the film festival will span over seven days, from October 4 to 10. The film screening has been arranged at two multiplexes – one screen at DRC in Jayalakshmipuram and three screens at INOX in Mall of Mysuru. The concessional weekly pass for watching films will be issued for students and senior citizens at ₹300 each. The regular weekly pass is priced at ₹500. The highlight of this year’s film festival is the photo exhibition on the journey of Kannada film industry at INOX in Mall of Mysore.

