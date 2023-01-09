As demand for COVID vaccination picks up, State awaits additional vaccine stocks

January 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although the demand for COVID-19 vaccination is again showing signs of picking up in government vaccination centres, the State has limited vaccine stocks. As of Monday, the State had 180 doses of Covishield, 5.47 lakh doses of Covaxin and zero doses of Corbevax. Sources said the Covaxin stock is expiring this month end.

Naveen Bhat, State Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), told The Hindu on Monday that the State has sought additional vaccine stocks from the Centre. “We are hopeful of getting a consignment of eight lakh doses of Covishield by next week. The demand is relatively high for Covishield and we have taken this up on priority,” he said.

According to data from the State Health Department, the total coverage in the first eight days of this month (January 1-8) is nearly 50% of the entire month’s coverage in December, indicating that there is a renewed interest in a section of the population to get the third dose. As many as 90,036 doses have been administered from January 1 to 8 while 2,58,539 doses were administered in the whole of December.

Precaution dose coverage

Following the global surge, experts have recommended that it is vital for the vulnerable population, especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and immunocompromised persons to take the precaution dose. The overall coverage of precaution dose is abysmally poor with not more than 21% of the eligible population getting the third dose.

The precaution dose coverage is above the State average in four districts. While the highest coverage has been recorded in Bengaluru Rural at 24%, Vijayapura and Ballari follow with 23% coverage. Uttara Kannada has recorded 22% coverage., according to data.

Kalaburgi has recorded the lowest coverage at 11% followed by Dakshina Kannada at 13%. While Tumakuru, Bagalkot and Bidar have recorded 15% coverage each, Shivamogga and Bengaluru Urban have recorded 16% coverage each.

No takers in private hospitals

However, there are hardly any takers for vaccines in private hospitals. Govindaiah Yatheesh, president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said private hospitals are not keen on procuring fresh stocks as of now. “We are concerned about utilising the existing stocks as they will expire shortly. We will wait and watch for the demand to pick up in private hospitals before deciding to procure more stocks,” he said.

Sources said with reports about vaccine doses expiring this month, people now want to wait for the arrival of fresh stocks to get the third dose. “Moreover, with vaccination being provided free in government hospitals, private hospitals are more concerned about utilising the existing stock. While people want to wait for fresh stocks, private hospitals are not keen on procuring now,” sources said.

Special camps

Although Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had directed officials to organise special vaccination camps to increase the precaution dose coverage to at least 50% by January end, the camps are yet to begin as the State is awaiting Covishield stocks.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said although the State has adequate stocks of Covaxin, there is no point in organising camps only for Covaxin. “Camps will begin as soon as we receive Covishield stocks,” he added.