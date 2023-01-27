As COVID-19 vaccine stocks near expiry, private hospitals worried over poor utilisation

January 27, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Concerned over the poor utilisation of vaccine stocks that will expire this month end, private hospitals are not keen on replenishing the stock or procuring more vials.

The overall coverage of precaution dose is abysmally poor in Karnataka with not more than 21% of the eligible population getting the third dose. This is despite the State offering it for free in government COVID-19 vaccination centres.

There are hardly any takers for the COVID-19 vaccine in private hospitals. While there is no official estimation of the available stocks in private hospitals, sources said nearly 25,000 doses are lying unused in private hospitals in Karnataka.

Replacement

Govindaiah Yatheesh, president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said, “Private hospitals are concerned about utilising the existing stocks as they will expire shortly. If the available stock is not used up, it will be inevitable for us to seek a replacement of the expired doses from the manufacturers,” he said.

A representative from Serum Institute of India (SII) - the manufacturer of Covishield, said the company has already replaced stocks twice in the past. “It may not be possible for the company to replace the nearing expiry stocks again this time,” he said, refusing to be quoted.

R. Ravindra, Medical Director of Suguna Hospital who is also former PHANA president, said many private hospitals were mentally prepared to write off the vaccine stock. “With hardly any enquiries for the COVID-19 vaccine in private hospitals we are not sure whether we can use the stock even if the company replaces the expired stocks. Also, we are not keen on procuring any fresh stock as we will only be spending on its storage,” Dr. Ravindra said.

Alexander Thomas, president of Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), said the situation is similar in private hospitals across the country. “Some hospitals tried offering it free instead of wasting the stock. Despite that there are hardly any takers,” he said.

Similar situation earlier

Private hospitals had faced a similar situation before the roll out of the precaution dose. Back then, the issue was about the short shelf life of Covaxin. Although the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had extended the shelf life (of Covaxin) up to 12 months then, hospitals were unable to utilise the stock effectively. Following this, the AHPI had recommended that the government should consider allowing the eligible population to get a booster dose.

In November 2021, the APHI had written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya recommending that the government consider rolling out booster doses for those who wanted to take it or at least for the healthcare workers.

“Although the shelf life had been extended, we were worried as there were not many takers for the vaccine in the private sector then too. Overall, nearly 50 lakh doses of vaccines were lying unused in private hospitals across the country then. Now it is again a similar situation,” Dr. Thomas said.

Intranasal vaccine

Meanwhile, private hospitals in Karnataka have decided to procure the newly launched intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC based on the demand. The country’s first-ever intranasal vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

PHANA president Govindaiah Yateesh told The Hindu that hospitals will procure the intranasal vaccine based on the need. “Any new vaccines launched based on the emerging trends will be procured if there is a demand,” he said.