As chicken price crosses ₹260 per kg, poultry industry seeks import of soybean meal to tide over crisis

Farmers attribute rise in price to shortage of poultry feed

MYSURU

Concerned over the sharp surge in prices of soybean, one of the chief constituents of poultry feed, the Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders’ Association (KPFBA) has urged the government of India to immediately step in and allow the import of soybean meal.

Attributing the rise in retail price of chicken beyond ₹260 per kg to the shortage of poultry feed, KPFBA President Dr. Sushanth Rai said the cost of production of chicken almost doubled in less than a year, mainly on account of the surge in poultry feed cost. The price of soya, which was ₹35 per kg last year, had more than doubled to ₹80 per kg. The price of maize had increased from ₹15 per kg to ₹25 per kg, making it difficult for poultry farmers to source quality feed.

“The cost of production of chicken had increased from ₹70 per kg to ₹120 per kg. This is affecting both the poultry farmers as well as consumers,” Mr. Rai said in the statement.

Hence, immediate remedial measures were necessary to help poultry farmers come out of this difficult situation, which has been further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Rai urged the government of India to allow duty-free import of 12 lakh metric tonnes of soybean meal to overcome the crisis.

“Also, the government should take strict action against traders, who were hoarding soybean meal, resulting in a shortage and a rise in prices,” he said while pointing out that many poultry farmers were quitting the business, unable to deal with the crisis.

He urged the government to also look at the issue from the health perspective and claimed that chicken had been endorsed by World Health Organisation (WHO) as an immunity-booster.