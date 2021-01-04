As active cases dip in State, three districts buck the trend

Bengaluru Urban sees biggest decrease in case numbers

December saw active COVID-19 caseload continuing to slump across Karnataka, except in districts like Mysuru, Kodagu and Chickballapur where the numbers remained more or less steady or registered a marginal increase.

The number of active cases in the State started to fall from mid-October, when it reached a high of 1.2 lakh, before reaching around 55,000 by October-end and 23,279 by November-end. The decline continued in December with 11,271 active cases on December 31, which was roughly around the same level in early July.

The biggest dip was seen in Bengaluru Urban, where numbers fell from a high of 66,000 during mid-October to 34,459 by October-end, and 17,248 by November-end, before reaching 7,233 on December 31.

While the consistent decline has been attributed to a dip in daily infections and a healthy discharge rate, the active cases in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chickballapur have remained more or less steady during December.

In Mysuru, the active cases, which reached around 8,200 in early October, slid to 1,633 by October-end before reaching 355 by November-end.

However, no remarkable change was observed during December when the caseload increased to 442 on December 31.

Similiarly, Kodagu’s caseload, which reached around 780 in mid-October, came down to 207 by the end of October, before reaching 78 by November-end.

But, December saw the numbers rise marginally and reached 99 by December 31.

In Chickballapur, the caseload that breached the 2,000-mark in mid-October came down to 336 by the end of October, and 178 by November-end.

However, December saw the numbers remaining steady and by December 31, the numbers had reached 222.

Similiarly, the cases in Chamarajanagar district remained more or less the same – 79 and 80 – on November 30 and December 31 respectively.

Chidambara, an official from the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Mysuru, who is monitoring COVID-19 testing in the district, said the reason behind the number of active cases in Mysuru not dipping during December was the vigorous screening, increased testing, and quality surveillance by the health officials.

“The number of tests in Mysuru continue to range between 4,000 and 6,000 and even reached almost 10,000 last week owing to testing for teachers and students,” he said. “In a viral outbreak, the cases will only plateau and will not reach zero,” he added.