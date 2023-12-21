As 2023 draws near, palace to host flower show from today

December 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The stage is set for the palace flower show that begins in the sprawling gardens on the palace premises from Friday. This is one of the popular year-end events that is awaited by tourists who throng the city of palaces ahead of the New Year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the flower show on Friday at 5.30 p.m. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and other dignitaries will be present.

Before the inaugural event, there will be a procession of the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari along with the Lancers bearing the Royal Emblem at 5.15 p.m. The flower show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from December 22 to 31. The palace will be illuminated from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all days of the flower show.

The show will also feature an exhibition of old photographs that are in the collection of Mysore Palace Board. Also, doll keepers of Mysuru have come forward to hold a doll show on the palace premises during the flower show to introduce the tradition of dolls among the tourists.

The show will also witness cultural programmes and the inaugural day will have an instrumental music concert by A.M. Gururaj and team. This will be followed by a music programme by A.R. Group and music concert by singer Mano. Daily, the programmes begin at 5.45 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Day two of the programme will begin at 5.45 pm with music and dance programmes. Kishan Biligali and team will present a dance programme and singer Ekambaram Lakshminarayana will present a music concert.

On December 24, a martial art show will be presented by N. Yogesh which will be followed by Sugama Sangeetha by Hemalatha and team. Sangeetha Yaana’s concert by singers Hemanth, Shamita Malnad, Ashwin Sharma, and others will entertain the audiences.

Dance by Nagalakshmi and team, Kunchagayana by Vidyabhushana and Raghupathi Bhat, and Sugama Sangeetha by singer M.D. Pallavi and team will be held on December 25.

On the concluding day of the show on December 31, the police band will perform from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. From 12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., there will be an attractive display of fireworks using green crackers, welcoming the New Year.