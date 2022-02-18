Arya Idiga Community demand Development Corporation

They have sought funds of ₹500 crore for the welfare of the community

They have sought funds of ₹500 crore for the welfare of the community

The Arya Idiga Rashtriya Mahamandali has urged the State Government to set up Arya Ediga Development Corporation and allocate funds of ₹500 crore for the welfare of the community.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, national president of the Mahamandali Pranavananda Swami said that the traditional occupation of the Ediga community was toddy tapping, but most of the families were under financial duress after the government banned toddy tapping in Karnataka.

Pranavananda Swami urged the government to immediately lift the ban on tapping and selling toddy from palm and coconut trees and also allow procurement of toddy from neighbouring States.

“The State Government banned toddy tapping in 2000. Since then community members are facing difficulties and are still lagging behind economically. The government has to protect the livelihood of thousands of farmers by extending relief to the families whose prime occupation was tapping toddy,” he said.

He also demanded that government include lessons on Sri Narayana Guru’s life and teachings and his philosophy in the higher education curriculum.

Mahamandali would also urge the government to reserve 50% of the jobs in MSIL outlets for youth from the Idiga community and construct 25,000 houses for members who had no proper shelter, he said.