Arya Ediga Samiti to launch indefinite hunger strike

Samiti is demanding that the government lift ban on toddy tapping and sales

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Arya Ediga Kendra Samiti will launch an indefinite hunger strike in Kalaburagi on June 20 demanding that the State government lift the ban on toddy tapping and sales.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, samiti president Satish Guttedar that the hunger protest will be led by Pranavananda Swami, national president of the Arya Ediga Rashtriya Mahamandali.

Mr. Guttedar criticised the State Government for failing to fulfil the long-pending demand of the community and also accused it of neglecting the deadlines set by Pranavananda Swami.

He said that the traditional occupation of the Ediga community is toddy tapping, but most of the families have been affected by financial difficulties after the Government banned toddy tapping in the State. “We have often urged the State Government to lift the ban on tapping and selling toddy in the State, but in vain,‘‘ he said.

Replying to a query, he said that BJP senior leaders Subhash Guttedar and Mallikayya Guttedar have expressed their solidarity with them and that they will also participate in the protest.