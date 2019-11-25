Arvind Malkhede takes chargeas DRM in Hubballi Division

Arvind Malkhede assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division on Monday.

An officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1991 batch, Mr. Malkhede was Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) of Western Railway prior to this posting.

According to a press release, Mr. Malkhede has wide experience in train operations, the commercial department and general administration posts in the Railways.

Mr. Malkhede has received the National Award for Excellence (Minister of Railway’s Award) and is also a recipient of the prestigious Chevening Gurukul Scholarship.

He attended a leadership development programme in the London School of Economics and Political Sciences in 2009. He has also attended leadership development programmes at INSEAD, Singapore, and at ICLIF, Malaysia, the release said.