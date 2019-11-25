Arvind Malkhede takes chargeas DRM in Hubballi Division

Arvind Malkhede assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division on Monday.
An officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1991 batch, Mr. Malkhede was Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) of Western Railway prior to this posting.
According to a press release, Mr. Malkhede has wide experience in train operations, the commercial department and general administration posts in the Railways.
Mr. Malkhede has received the National Award for Excellence (Minister of Railway’s Award) and is also a recipient of the prestigious Chevening Gurukul Scholarship.
He attended a leadership development programme in the London School of Economics and Political Sciences in 2009. He has also attended leadership development programmes at INSEAD, Singapore, and at ICLIF, Malaysia, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.