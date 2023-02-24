ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM to visit Karnataka on March 4 to administer oath to party members

February 24, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Darshan Devaiah BP _11765

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the State on March 4, according to the party’s Karnataka unit.

Mr. Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will attend a party function and address party members in Davangere, said AAP’s Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy on Friday.

“At the function in Davangere, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann will administer an oath to newly elected circle-, booth-, and block-level office-bearers of the party in the State. Members from across the State will gather at the event,” Mr. Reddy added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Delhi model

He said that the other political parties in the State had completely failed to meet the expectations of the people and there was no development by the government, especially in the health and education sectors. The AAP would start alternative ideas on the lines of the Delhi model of governance in Karnataka.

In January, AAP leader Atishi Marlena had announced that the party would fight in all the 224 Assembly constituencies across the State in the election, and the list of candidates would be announced in the first week of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US