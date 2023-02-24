Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM to visit Karnataka on March 4 to administer oath to party members

February 24, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the State on March 4, according to the party’s Karnataka unit.

Mr. Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will attend a party function and address party members in Davangere, said AAP’s Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy on Friday.

“At the function in Davangere, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann will administer an oath to newly elected circle-, booth-, and block-level office-bearers of the party in the State. Members from across the State will gather at the event,” Mr. Reddy added.

The Delhi model

He said that the other political parties in the State had completely failed to meet the expectations of the people and there was no development by the government, especially in the health and education sectors. The AAP would start alternative ideas on the lines of the Delhi model of governance in Karnataka.

In January, AAP leader Atishi Marlena had announced that the party would fight in all the 224 Assembly constituencies across the State in the election, and the list of candidates would be announced in the first week of March.

