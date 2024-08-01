Arvind Bellad has issued a life threat to his former employee, accuses Hunasimarad

Stating that there is a life threat to S.B. Abdul Hameed, a former employee of Bellad’s company, from Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Janata Dal (Secular) State spokesperson Gururaj Hunasimarad has demanded police protection for Abdul Hameed.

Addressing presspersons, along with Abdul Hameed in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Hunasimarad said that a criminal case against Mr. Bellad for filing a false affidavit during Assembly elections is being heard in the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru.

Mr. Hunasimarad said that Abdul Hameed, who is fighting the MLA, is facing life threat from close aides of Mr. Bellad.

“If this happens to a former employee of his company, then what will happen to a common man,” Mr. Hunasimarad asked.

He urged the Police Commissioner to provide police protection to Abdul Hameed as Mr. Bellad now wields high influence and power.

To a query on the complaint on the false affidavit, Mr. Hunasimarad said that it is for the court to decide on the issue after hearing both sides.

However, it is wrong to threaten a person for giving evidence against one, he said.

Abdul Hameed said that he is being indirectly threatened on a regular basis by Mr. Bellad’s close aides and he has already given the complaint to the Police Department and even the Home Minister furnishing names of those who threatened him.

However, nothing has been done till date and no protection has been given to him, he said.

“Mr. Hunasimarad is aware of the kind of situation I was in when I went to give evidence in court in Bengaluru. Again, there is cross examination on August 7. I am not sure what will happen to me before that. If anything happens to me, then Mr. Bellad will be directly responsible for it,” Abdul Hameed said.

Abdul Hameed said that he worked for the Bellad company between 2007 and 2012 and had received the “best worker” award during 2010-11.

However, when he asked for his gratuity and other benefits from the company, he was attacked in Ballari on July 23, 2015 and subsequently, a criminal case was filed against him.

“But in his election affidavit Mr. Bellad has not mentioned about the criminal case, although CC No 1669/2016 has been registered against him. The Special Court for Elected Representatives is hearing the case on this issue,” he said and added that he is being threatened to withdraw the case. He then demanded police protection.

