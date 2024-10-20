GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Bellad demands that the second airport be built near Sira in Tumakuru

It will aid in the development of North Karnataka region, says Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

Published - October 20, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad has said that the Devanahalli airport has helped develop the areas on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border and similar development can be seen if his demand is accepted.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad has demanded that the second airport in Bengaluru be built near Sira in Tumakuru district, as it will help in the development of North Karnataka districts.

The State government has proposed to build a second airport for Bengaluru. It is a good idea as it will reduce the burden on the existing airport.

However, it is better if it is situated in Tumakuru district, near Sira, as it will aid in the development of the corridor that connects North Karnataka with Bengaluru, Mr. Bellad told reporters.

The Devanahalli airport has helped develop the areas on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. Similar development will be witnessed if the second airport is situated in the direction of North Karnataka, he said.

He said that the industrial area on Hosur Road in Bengaluru seems to have benefited Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

“We have learnt that Ministers and others are scouting for locations in six different areas. We feel that it will be appropriate if the airport is situated on this side,” he said.

He demanded that the winter session be dedicated to discussions on issues relating to North Karnataka. “The Chief Minister should also submit a report on the resolutions adopted in the last session,” he said.

The Chief Minister should clarify how many assurances made to legislators have been kept,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Bellad said that he is in favour of C.P. Yogeshwar is given NDA ticket from Channapatna Assembly Constituency for the byelections.

“He was instrumental in Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” Mr. Bellad said.

