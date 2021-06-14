Arun Singh’s troubleshooting exercise to begin tomorrow

BENGALURU

14 June 2021 23:13 IST

Political activities in BJP state unit gain momentum ahead of his visit

BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh will begin his three-day troubleshooting exercise in the State from Wednesday.

Close on the heels of dissidence in the party State unit again coming to fore with some of the leaders demanding leadership change, Mr. Singh had a few days ago announced in New Delhi that he would visit Karnataka to take stock of the developments. He will camp in Bengaluru from Wednesday to Friday.

He will hold a meeting with Ministers soon after his arrival on Wednesday. According to sources, he will also hold consultations with some of the leaders, including Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, who has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Before winding up his visit on Friday, Mr. Singh will participate in the State core committee meeting. He is expected to hold consultations with the core committee members on dissidence and groupism in the party marked by exchange of barbs in public by rival camps.

Meanwhile, political activities in the party State unit have gained momentum, with the rival camps getting ready to plead their case before him. Several leaders from Mr. Yediyurappa’s camp held consultations on Monday as soon as the schedule of Mr. Singh’s visit was finalised.

What has put them on alert is speculations about Arvind Bellad, MLA, meeting Mr. Singh in New Delhi. This has ruffled the feathers of the Yediyurappa camp which has taken exception to him meeting Mr. Singh in Delhi though he was scheduled to visit the State.

It is learnt that party old-timers are planning to meet Mr. Singh to seek redressal of their grievances that include alleged interference in administration by the Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, while Mr. Yediyurappa’s camp is getting ready to counter this.