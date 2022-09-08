Arun Singh visits Katti’s family

ADVERTISEMENT

Some senior leaders visited the Katti household in Bellad Bagewadi village in Belagavi district on Thursday, to express their condolences to members of the Umesh Katti family, over his sudden death.

BJP general secretary in-charge of party affairs in the State Arun Singh met the former Minister’s wife Sheela Katti, son Nikhil Katti, Umesh Katti’s younger brother and former MP Ramesh Katti and other family members.

Mr. Singh recalled his association with the deceased leader. He was a happy-go-lucky person. His death is a loss to the State and also the party, he said. He urged his followers to bring out a book in his memory. Ministers MTB Nagaraj, K. Sudhakar, Bairati Basavaraj and others were present.

KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi also spent some time with Ramesh Katti and other members of the family.