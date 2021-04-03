Arun Singh to broker peace between CM and KSE

Arun Singh, in-charge of BJP affairs in the State, is scheduled to arrive in the city on April 8 to broker peace between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who has complained against the Chief Minister to the Governor.

While Mr. Eshwarappa has stuck to his guns, the Chief Minister, who has remained silent on the issue till date, is reportedly very upset with his former close associate.

‘Creating hurdles’

The Chief Minister’s camp has been firing salvos at the Minister claiming it was Mr. Eshwarappa who was creating hurdles for party MLAs, prompting them to complain to the Chief Minister who only acted on such complaints.

Party sources said the high command has tasked Mr. Singh to broker peace in the party and the Cabinet. “Relations between former close associates Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa has significantly broken down to the extent that they do not talk to each other, except when it is inevitable. The problem must have been solved long back, but was allowed to fester,” said a senior party strategist.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel insisted that BJP has a good internal democracy as well as grievance redressal system.